Group in Gainesville mourns the death of nine-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Loved ones gathered to honor the life of a nine-year-old girl from Hawthorne, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, who died from COVID-19 last week.
Loved ones gathered to honor the life of a nine-year-old girl from Hawthorne, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, who died from COVID-19 last week.(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting home for thousands of people across North-Central Florida, but one family, in particular, is in mourning tonight.

The youngest victim in the state was just nine years old. A crowd of people gathered in Gainesville on Thursday for a candlelight vigil for Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum.

At nine-years-old, Lynum passed away last Friday due to coronavirus complications.

Putnam County health workers have now confirmed the death, with records showing her case was not travel related.

With masks on, more than 100 people gathered for a balloon release in honor of Kimora.

“No one deserves this, words can’t express that she was just amazing. And she didn’t have a chance to live her life but she was always happy, she was resilient and she just was an outgoing young lady,” her cousin Dejeon Cain said.

Kimora is the fifth minor to die from COVID-19 in the state.

