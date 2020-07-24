Group of local bar owners sue state for loss of income

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of bar owners in north florida are planning to sue the state for the financial losses they’ve suffered after being shut down by the pandemic. The group is attempting to sue the state for discrimination, targeting, and loss of income.

“We have bartenders that have children that are barely scraping by... we are barely scraping by with trying to pay our bills and trying to stay in business,” Howlin’ Wolf bar owner James Cuneo, said.

Cuneo started the group called the Bar Owners Coalition of Northeast Florida. It’s made up of small bar business owners from Bradford, Clay, and Putnam County. They say the state owes them for the financial troubles they’ve been facing lately, in paritcular, the issue of having to pay annual liquor license fees of almost $2,000 without being able to make their regular sales to bring in revenue.

On top of that, many owners in the group say its frustrating to see the COVID-19 numbers continue to rise despite their bars being shut down.

“That right there is telling you the bars are not the problem ... it’s everything else. So we are being held accountable for no reason ... no quantitive data, nothing saying ‘here’s a number on why you should be closed,.‘ We are being treated unfairly and we’re losing a lot of money,” he said.

But the lawsuit is not the only part of the plan. The group is joining hundreds of other bar owners in what they’re calling the Tallahassee Run Against Bar Prohibition and Discrimination-- a peaceful protest on the steps of the State Capitol.

“My one hope for all this is to get the governor and get the DBPR Secretary Beshears ... to just be fair across-the-board ... to work with us. We’re willing to work with you ... to be open to making the money we need to make for our staff, ourselves as business owners, and our vendors to survive.”

The group plans on heading to Tallahassee on a|August 7th, where they’re expecting anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people to show up.

