Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On August 18th registered republicans in District 22 of the Florida House of Representatives will decide who will represent them in the general election in November.

The republican holding the position, Charlie Stone, is term limited.

There are three candidates running to represent District 22 of the State House, which encompasses the western portion of Marion County and all of Levy County.

Two of them are going head to head for the republican nomination in the primary in just a few weeks.

Russ Randall and Joe Harding are the two republicans vying for the seat. This is the first time either are running for office. (WCJB)

Randall has lived in Dunnellon for 34 years and is currently the pastor at First Baptist Church.

“We think God has opened this door and is calling us to be a part of this, as an add onto that we’re very concerned about where we believe our country and perhaps our state, our community is headed,” Randall said.

If elected Randall said his focus would be on reducing the tax base, and protecting the natural resources of North Central Florida including the Rainbow River.

“Protection for our other natural resources. The Withlacoochee River, Silver Springs, all of those things that make District 22 what it really is,” Randall said.

Randall’s opponent Joe Harding was born and raised in Williston and has a background in construction.

“I’m a seventh generation Floridian, I care a lot about our state, I understand the diversity of our economy especially locally both in the agriculture and the small business community that we have here,” Harding said.

If Harding is elected to the position, he said he has three areas he would fight for.

“So I have three priorities, number one I’m pro-life and I want to support all pro-life legislation that I can and number two I’m a strong support of our second amendment and our constitutional right as a whole and third would be vocational training and work force development, I think that’s an area we can bring a strong force to,” Harding said.

Whoever wins the primary race, will face off against democratic candidate Barbara Byram in the general election in November.

Byram is the sole democrat running for District 22. Byram is a 14-year resident of Levy County and this is also her first time running for office.

If elected, Byram said she would work to make the legislative process more transparent.

“I believe that our State legislative session needs to be made longer so that there is more time to consider legislation and especially more time between it’s placement on the calendar and the vote so that voters can weigh in on the legislation,” Byram said.

Byram said she is also passionate about issues such as education, the environment, and health care in addition to legislative reform.

