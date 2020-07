Lanes are now clear after a vehicle fire blocked lanes on I-75 in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say just North of the 39th Avenue exit the vehicle fire blocked lanes around 1 this afternoon.

Troopers say no one was injured, and lanes were reopened about an hour later.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

