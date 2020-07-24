Advertisement

Local Republicans eager to get involved following cancellation of Jacksonville RNC

Delegates to the convention will still meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the convention was originally scheduled to be held, but the public portion of the convention will no longer happen.
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following President Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP National Convention, many Republicans in North Central Florida are still hoping to find a way to get involved.

The decision to cancel the event was made due to a continuing spike in COVID-19 cases around the state.

A former Chair of the Alachua County Republican Party says that while the decision is disappointing, he believes it’s the right call.

“A lot of people are going to be disappointed because they want to come out to support the president, they want to support the party, they want to support all of the candidates that we will have, but the president made the decision himself. He deduced that it just was not the safest thing, was not the right time, and it was probably a good choice,” said Stafford Jones, a Governor’s Appointee to the Republican Party of Florida and a former Chair of the Alachua County Republican Party.

“This is the safest route, it’s the safest for the attendees. So the party is going to pull together and find other ways to support the president, support the party, and support the ticket.”

The Republican party still plans to hold the event online in some capacity, though the extent of what that would be is not yet known.

