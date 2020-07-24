Advertisement

Marion County Commissioner says Ire Bethea hospitalized with COVID-19

Ocala City Councilman Ire Bethea represents Ocala's District 2
Marion County District 1 Commissioner David Moore tells TV20 his church, Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, prayed for the recovery of Councilman Ire Bethea.
Marion County District 1 Commissioner David Moore tells TV20 his church, Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, prayed for the recovery of Councilman Ire Bethea.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in North Central Florida sent up their prayers for an Ocala city council member this week.

Marion County District 1 Commissioner David Moore tells TV20 his church, Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, prayed for the recovery of Ocala City Councilman Ire Bethea.

According to Moore, Bethea who represents Ocala’s District 2, was hospitalized for the coronavirus. Bethea won the seat with 65% of the vote after a drawn-out election spanning four separate elections that started in September of last year.

His condition has not been released at this time.

Moore self-isolated earlier this month after he became exposed to the virus when he learned a member of his congregation had tested positive. He tested negative for the coronavirus shortly afterward.

As of July 24, Marion County reported 2,927 cases of COVID-19 and 287 people are hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Hammock Coronavirus positive

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gainesville City Commissioners reverse course on school resource officer budget for FY 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The city commission voted for a four-year phase-out plan for the SRO bill

News

Body of woman floating in pond identified

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Several people diagnosed with COVID-19 at Gainesville retirement community

Updated: 5 hours ago
Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Oak Hammock retirement community.

Latest News

Local

Body of missing Belleview woman found in retention pond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's Deputies have found a Belleview woman who has been missing since June.

Local

Group in Gainesville mourns the death of nine-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Loved ones gathered to honor the life of a nine-year-old girl from Hawthorne, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, who died from COVID-19 last week.

News

Ocasio-Cortez gave a response to Yoho from the floor of the house

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho's conversation with representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surfaced on the house floor again today.

Local

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies keep sharp with active shooter training

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
GCSO deputies learned not only how to neutralize an active shooter threat but also how to safely extract injured victims so they don't bleed out.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Just Between Friends of Gainesville hosts Kids and Maternity Mega Sale

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Parents in north central Florida are saving big while attending a sale for children items.