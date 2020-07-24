Marion County Commissioner says Ire Bethea hospitalized with COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in North Central Florida sent up their prayers for an Ocala city council member this week.

Marion County District 1 Commissioner David Moore tells TV20 his church, Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, prayed for the recovery of Ocala City Councilman Ire Bethea.

According to Moore, Bethea who represents Ocala’s District 2, was hospitalized for the coronavirus. Bethea won the seat with 65% of the vote after a drawn-out election spanning four separate elections that started in September of last year.

His condition has not been released at this time.

Moore self-isolated earlier this month after he became exposed to the virus when he learned a member of his congregation had tested positive. He tested negative for the coronavirus shortly afterward.

As of July 24, Marion County reported 2,927 cases of COVID-19 and 287 people are hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard.

