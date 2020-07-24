Parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the rising COVID-19 numbers, Governor Ron DeSantis announced this week that in-person school learning will still be a go.

More parents are looking into at-home learning options for the upcoming school year.

A few of those options include virtual public or private school, Florida Virtual School and homeschooling.

Education Consultant, Angela Singleton, has turned to facebook to answer hundreds of parents questions about these options, even creating facebook groups and videos to help.

“New homeschool families need to understand that we don’t need to replicate what the brick and mortar schools have been doing. We can do that if we need that structure at home but many homeschool families realize they’re first year realize trying to do that is very stressful,” said Singleton.

Singleton said the child’s age, learning style and parent’s work schedule are just a few factors to take into consideration when choosing a plan.

“Theres so many factors here and if we want to give the best educational option to them then we factor all of this in,” Singleton said.

Hayley Miesse will be home schooling five of her children for the first time this year.

“I’m excited I feel like I’ll have more control of what my kid’s are being taught,” said Miesse.

This decision will allow them to focus more on their studies and less on the virus.

“I have to stand six feet a part from this person, I can’t touch this desk, I have to watch out for this pencil, cant forget my mask in the morning and I just feel like with all the other stressors that they already deal with I feel like it’s too much,” Miesse said.

