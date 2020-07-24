Ocala shooting leaves one man injured on Fort King Street

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man injured last night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired on the 1300 Block of SW Fort King Street Wednesday evening, according to an OPD Facebook post.

Witnesses told police they saw two people confronting each other before getting into a fight, police said.

Police said they discovered a 19-year-old man hit in the leg with a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are non life-threatening and investigators expect him to recover.

Officers also say the victim knew the shooter but they have not released the suspects identity.

