Several people diagnosed with COVID-19 at Gainesville retirement community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple staff members at the Oak Hammock at the University of Florida Retirement Community have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven cases of coronavirus are reported, six among staff and one resident.

Officials say all cases are mild or asymptomatic.

They say all staff members are regularly tested, which allows them to proactively quarantine staff and residents to reduce the spread of the virus.

