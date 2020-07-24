Advertisement

Several people diagnosed with COVID-19 at Gainesville retirement community

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple staff members at the Oak Hammock at the University of Florida Retirement Community have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven cases of coronavirus are reported, six among staff and one resident.

Officials say all cases are mild or asymptomatic.

They say all staff members are regularly tested, which allows them to proactively quarantine staff and residents to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Hammock Coronavirus positive

Updated: moments ago

News

Gainesville City Commissioners reverse course on school resource officer budget for FY 2021

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The city commission voted for a four-year phase-out plan for the SRO bill

News

Body of woman floating in pond identified

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Local

Body of missing Belleview woman found in retention pond

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff's Deputies have found a Belleview woman who has been missing since June.

Latest News

Local

Group in Gainesville mourns the death of nine-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Loved ones gathered to honor the life of a nine-year-old girl from Hawthorne, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, who died from COVID-19 last week.

News

Ocasio-Cortez gave a response to Yoho from the floor of the house

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho's conversation with representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surfaced on the house floor again today.

Local

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies keep sharp with active shooter training

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
GCSO deputies learned not only how to neutralize an active shooter threat but also how to safely extract injured victims so they don't bleed out.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Just Between Friends of Gainesville hosts Kids and Maternity Mega Sale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Parents in north central Florida are saving big while attending a sale for children items.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago