Sinkhole opens up in Levy County, closes lane on State Road 24

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole has affected traffic and appeared on State Road 24 about one mile east of County Road 345 in Rosewood. As of Friday evening, only one lane is closed. However, the sinkhole is growing and could eventually close both lanes.

If you are using SR 24 over the weekend coming from US-19 in the direction of Cedar Key, you might have to take a detour.

