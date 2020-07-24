Advertisement

Sinkhole opens up in Levy County, closes lane on State Road 24

The sinkhole appeared on State Road 24 about one mile east of County Road 345 in Rosewood.
The sinkhole appeared on State Road 24 about one mile east of County Road 345 in Rosewood.(LCSO)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole has affected traffic and appeared on State Road 24 about one mile east of County Road 345 in Rosewood. As of Friday evening, only one lane is closed. However, the sinkhole is growing and could eventually close both lanes.

If you are using SR 24 over the weekend coming from US-19 in the direction of Cedar Key, you might have to take a detour.

Sinkhole opens up in Levy County, closes lane on State Road 24

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Group of local bar owners sue state for loss of income

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Some of the owners say they've lost over 50% of their revenue because of the state's decisions during the pandemic.

News

Bar owners sue the state of Florida

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Local

Lanes are now clear after a vehicle fire blocked lanes on I-75 in Alachua County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22 - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lanes now clear on I-75 after a fiery crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say just North of the 39th Avenue exit the vehicle fire blocked lanes around 1 this afternoon.

News

Cedar Key Seafood Festival cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Board members say it is in the best interest of the residents of cedar key, as well as visitors to cancel the large gathering.

News

Union County parents discuss sending children back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Parents in Union County weigh their options when it comes to sending their children back to school.

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
On August 18th registered republicans in District 22 of the Florida House of Representatives will decide who will represent them in the general election in November.

Local

Local Republicans eager to get involved following cancellation of Jacksonville RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Kimble
Delegates to the convention will still meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the convention was originally scheduled to be held, but the public portion of the convention will no longer happen.

Local

UF College of the Arts puts on entirely digital play ‘Remove Before Flight’

Updated: 2 hours ago
The play runs through Sunday with three more performances scheduled. Those are set for Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are free but each performance has a limit of one hundred tickets.