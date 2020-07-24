UF College of the Arts puts on entirely digital play ‘Remove Before Flight’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite social distancing restrictions that have been put in place as a result of COVID-19, members of the University of Florida’s College of the Arts have found a new way to bring the theater to life.

The production “Remove Before Flight” is described as a “[re-imagining of] the social and racial hierarchy of our current world, giving people of color the high ground, allowing for a new perspective of the status quo in the U.S. criminal justice system.”

The play opened Thursday night and is entirely digital, recorded separately by 15 actors across the country and cut together as one production. Each actor was sent everything they needed to create their own set and received direction on how to design it to look uniform with each of the other sets.

Ryan Hope Travis, the play’s director, says despite the challenges involved in creating this type of production, it’s opened up an entirely new way to make art.

“The most important thing that I’ve learned in this journey is that storytellers have been doing this for millennia. The work that they create reflects the times in which they live, whether it’s a political moment, whether it’s a pandemic, but the art and the storytelling continues. It never stops,” said Travis.

“What COVID-19 has done is, it’s allowed us to reimagine what storytelling looks like. Definitely it was a challenge in figuring out how we make this work of art, but also I was aware that it was an exciting time because we are effectively making history.”

The play runs through Sunday with three more performances scheduled. Those are set for Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are free but each performance has a limit of one hundred tickets.

After watching the production online, each audience member will receive an invite to a Zoom meeting where they’ll have an opportunity to interact with and ask questions of each of the actors and those behind the scenes of the play.

