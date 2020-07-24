Union County parents discuss sending children back to school

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re driving through North Central Florida and notice the gravel turn into dirt, more people waving to say hello and quite a few more farm animals; there’s a big chance you’ve made it to Florida’s smallest county.

Union County Parent Stephen Wells said, "You really do know everyone, maybe not personally, but we care about each other."

This is a factor Wells considered when he decided he'll be sending his kids back to school this fall.

"There's a little bit of hesitation, but that trust really outweighs that hesitation," he said.

While it may be easy to think that students in a small town like Lake Butler may have a harder time learning from home, from what I've heard, it might be easier.

Sarah Owen works for the city and also has a daughter who attends Union County High School.

She says she has a house divided on whether to send her child back for 11th grade.

"The rural infrastructure is a concern, it's a problem for our area and among all rural counties," she said.

But, Owen says there are libraries and a lot of people willing to lend a helping hand.

For students like Maegan Beatty, going back to school is something they've been waiting on for far too long.

"It honestly doesn't even feel real, because we are just now coming back from five months on vacation," she said. "I'm super excited."

Excited to get back to things like volleyball, FFA and just being a kid again.

Wells said, "Not to say that it won't be a challenge for our teachers and our school employees, but if there is anyone up to the challenge, it's Union County."

Parents here say don’t worry about the small towns, because, they say they’ll be more than alright.

