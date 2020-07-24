Advertisement

Universal Orlando cancels this year’s Halloween Horror Nights

The resort said it will begin welcoming guests again on June 5. (Source: Universal Studios Florida)
The resort said it will begin welcoming guests again on June 5. (Source: Universal Studios Florida) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday that it is canceling this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events.

Officials said instead, Universal Orlando Resort will focus “exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place.”

Theme park officials said they plan to bring the event back in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lanes now clear on I-75 after a fiery crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Casey Fite
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say just North of the 39th Avenue exit the vehicle fire blocked lanes around 1 this afternoon.

News

Cedar Key Seafood Festival cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Casey Fite
Board members say it is in the best interest of the residents of cedar key, as well as visitors to cancel the large gathering.

News

Union County parents discuss sending children back to school

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Parents in Union County weigh their options when it comes to sending their children back to school.

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
On August 18th registered republicans in District 22 of the Florida House of Representatives will decide who will represent them in the general election in November.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
More parents are looking into at-home learning options such as homeschooling, Florida Virtual School and virtual public or private schools for the upcoming school year.

News

Oak Hammock Coronavirus positive

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Gainesville City Commissioners tackle school resource officer budget

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The city commission voted for a four-year phase-out plan for the SRO bill

News

Body of woman floating in pond identified

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Ocasio-Cortez gave a response to Yoho from the floor of the house

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
North Central Florida congressman Ted Yoho's conversation with representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surfaced on the house floor again today.