Universal Orlando cancels this year’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday that it is canceling this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events.

Officials said instead, Universal Orlando Resort will focus “exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place.”

Theme park officials said they plan to bring the event back in 2021.

this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever... and will come again. pic.twitter.com/72uyzTWDXE — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.