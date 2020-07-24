Weekend Viewing Guide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Happy Friday everyone!

Shark Tank starts things off tonight at 8 on TV20. It's followed by ABC's 20/20 at 9. Tonight's show is titled My Mother's Sins. It looks at the case of Diane Downs, whose infatuation with a married man may have caused her to shoot her three children. How about some sports this weekend? The WNBA returns to TV20 with two games this weekend. Los Angeles takes on Phoenix Saturday at 3 pm while Chicago faces Las Vegas Sunday at 3. Saturday night at 8, TV20 has NBA Countdown. It previews the restart of the season and the NBA seeding games.

The CW has a variety of shows and movies this weekend. Saturday afternoon at 2 The CW has Head of State. It stars Chris Rock as an obscure city councilman who's selected to replace a deceased presidential candidate. Later Saturday night at 8 you can catch the thriller Blue Thunder. It revolves around a Vietnam vet who uncovers a conspiracy while testing a hi-tech police helicopter to be used for security during the Olympic Games. And Sunday at 2 pm The CW features the comedic coming-of-age flick Good Bones.

If you enjoy country music, turn over to Circle, channel 20.4. Saturday at 2 pm, Soundstage looks at country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley. Soundstage returns at 3 pm with country musician Travis Tritt. Opry is back on Circle Saturday night at 8 with special guests country musician Tracy Lawrence, actress Chrissy Metz and Gospel singer CeCe Winans. That episode can be seen on TV20 Sunday at 1 pm.

And, for the latest news, tune in to WCJB TV20 News Saturday and Sunday nights at 6 and 11.

Enjoy your weekend!

