Advertisement

Weekend Viewing Guide

(WCJB)
By Mike Potter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Happy Friday everyone!

Shark Tank starts things off tonight at 8 on TV20. It's followed by ABC's 20/20 at 9. Tonight's show is titled My Mother's Sins. It looks at the case of Diane Downs, whose infatuation with a married man may have caused her to shoot her three children. How about some sports this weekend? The WNBA returns to TV20 with two games this weekend. Los Angeles takes on Phoenix Saturday at 3 pm while Chicago faces Las Vegas Sunday at 3. Saturday night at 8, TV20 has NBA Countdown. It previews the restart of the season and the NBA seeding games.

The CW has a variety of shows and movies this weekend. Saturday afternoon at 2 The CW has Head of State. It stars Chris Rock as an obscure city councilman who's selected to replace a deceased presidential candidate. Later Saturday night at 8 you can catch the thriller Blue Thunder. It revolves around a Vietnam vet who uncovers a conspiracy while testing a hi-tech police helicopter to be used for security during the Olympic Games. And Sunday at 2 pm The CW features the comedic coming-of-age flick Good Bones.

If you enjoy country music, turn over to Circle, channel 20.4. Saturday at 2 pm, Soundstage looks at country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley. Soundstage returns at 3 pm with country musician Travis Tritt. Opry is back on Circle Saturday night at 8 with special guests country musician Tracy Lawrence, actress Chrissy Metz and Gospel singer CeCe Winans. That episode can be seen on TV20 Sunday at 1 pm.

And, for the latest news, tune in to WCJB TV20 News Saturday and Sunday nights at 6 and 11.

Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ocala shooting leaves one man injured on Fort King Street

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Car crash just west of Newberry leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Car crash just west of Newberry leaves one man dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A car crash in Alachua County left on man dead Thursday night.

Local

Ocala shooting leaves one man injured on Fort King Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala Police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man injured last night.

Latest News

Local

Marion County Commissioner says Ire Bethea hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Marion County Commissioner says Ire Bethea hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County District 1 Commissioner David Moore tells TV20 his church, Grand View Baptist Church in Dunnellon, prayed for the recovery of Councilman Ire Bethea.

News

Oak Hammock Coronavirus positive

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Gainesville City Commissioners reverse course on school resource officer budget for FY 2021

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The city commission voted for a four-year phase-out plan for the SRO bill

News

Body of woman floating in pond identified

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Several people diagnosed with COVID-19 at Gainesville retirement community

Updated: 12 hours ago
Seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Oak Hammock retirement community.