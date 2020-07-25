Advertisement

Alachua County Health Department forms COVID-19 guidance committee

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Health Department has formalized a committee of experts to provide guidance during the pandemic.

The six-member team is made up of health and science experts affiliated with the University of Florida.

Health department officials say the expertise has been crucial in the pandemic response.

They say the experts help find solutions to the unique challenges Alachua County faces as an international education center.

