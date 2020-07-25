Bradford County “Back the Blue” rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Glynn Reeder organized the "Back the Blue" rally to show his support for law enforcement in Bradford county. He said he held a gathering with one purpose in mind.

"We are here to show our support to the Sheriff and Chief of Police in recognition that yes, we do support them, and we thank them for being there," said Reeder.

Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith said this show of support means so much to him and his deputies.

"These men and women take an oath to serve the community. Then when they serve in the community where they work, and they live, they share time with people," said Sheriff Smith.

A group of supporters came from all over the county. The Superintendent of schools for Bradford County said she appreciates the collaboration between local law enforcement agencies and their schools.

"We are very thankful for all of the support we've been given from our sheriff and the police to keep our schools safe," said Superintendent Stacey Creighton.

She said this event shows the community coming together as one.

"I just think we are all in this together, and it just shows a community of support," said Creighton.

The Sheriff said this rally makes him very thankful to serve this community.

"We're blessed to live in a community where we have so much overwhelming support for law enforcement and the protection that they get," said Sheriff Smith.

He said when his deputies get the call for help, they have one goal in mind.

"When they get called, they respond. That's what makes a difference in the community," said Sheriff Smith.

The gathering took place less than a mile away from the Starke Police Department.

