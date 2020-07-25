Advertisement

Columbia County commissioners to distribute millions of dollars in CARES act money to local non-profit organizations

(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission will be contracting with the United Way of Suwannee Valley, and Catholic Charities to distribute $2 million to those in need.

The money will go to help people pay rent and utilities.

Officials say before the pandemic more than half the county’s population struggled to afford necessities.

