Advertisement

Community members protest Ted Yoho’s recent actions

Woman holds "Real men respect women" sign.
Woman holds "Real men respect women" sign.(Nicole Rogers)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Progressive candidates and community leaders gathered on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street to protest a recent political spat.

Earlier this week North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho was overheard using profanity toward Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It sparked attention online and on the house floor.

Today, people came together in Gainesville to say the behavior will not be tolerated.

Gainesville resident Jane McNulty said, “No man should ever speak to a woman that way, in disgust and anger, and use those words towards her.”

You can find the full story of what happened between Yoho and Ocasio-Cortez

here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Bar owners sue the state of Florida

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22 - clipped version

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT

News

Lanes now clear on I-75 after a fiery crash

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say just North of the 39th Avenue exit the vehicle fire blocked lanes around 1 this afternoon.

Latest News

News

Cedar Key Seafood Festival cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Casey Fite
Board members say it is in the best interest of the residents of cedar key, as well as visitors to cancel the large gathering.

News

Union County parents discuss sending children back to school

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Parents in Union County weigh their options when it comes to sending their children back to school.

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude
On August 18th registered republicans in District 22 of the Florida House of Representatives will decide who will represent them in the general election in November.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT

News

Parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By Amber Pellicone
More parents are looking into at-home learning options such as homeschooling, Florida Virtual School and virtual public or private schools for the upcoming school year.

News

Oak Hammock Coronavirus positive

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT