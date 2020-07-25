Community members protest Ted Yoho’s recent actions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Progressive candidates and community leaders gathered on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street to protest a recent political spat.

Earlier this week North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho was overheard using profanity toward Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It sparked attention online and on the house floor.

Today, people came together in Gainesville to say the behavior will not be tolerated.

Gainesville resident Jane McNulty said, “No man should ever speak to a woman that way, in disgust and anger, and use those words towards her.”

You can find the full story of what happened between Yoho and Ocasio-Cortez

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.