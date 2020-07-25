Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents packed their cars in a field near the MLK Center to get tested for COVID-19.

The City of Gainesville partnered with multiple organizations like the Alachua County Department of Health and UF’s College of Medicine Mobile Outreach Clinic. One thousand free tests were offered, and anyone over the age of five could receive one.

“It’s so heartwarming. It’s so awesome. It’s just a beautiful sight to know that our residents in our community, they are loved,” said Gainesville’s District 1 Commissioner Gigi Simmons. We hear their concerns, and we just want to make sure that they are safe. Their health is a priority. We want to make sure we can provide those services to ensure they have access to testing.”

Commissioner Simmons said it’s essential to help multi-generational households to find out their health status. PPE, face masks, hand sanitizer, and school supplies were also handed out.

