Gainesville coaches react to season delay

FHSAA ruling postpones fall practices four weeks
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mark Whittemore of Buchholz High School and P.K. Yonge School’s Marcus McDonald are two of the many head coaches in North Central Florida whose seasons will be impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

The two men shared their thoughts on the FHSAA’s decision to pause fall sports, including fall practices and games, until August 24th. The ruling means at least two games of this season will have to either be rescheduled or not played at all.

