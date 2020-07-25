Advertisement

Gainesville man faces charges after swinging golf club at cashier

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is facing charges for reportedly swinging a golf club at a cashier working for the Eighth Avenue food store.

Gainesville police say, Norman Tyson, 67, bought a lottery ticket but claims the cashier shortchanged him.

That’s when police say he threatened the cashier with a golf club after they refused to give him the full $30 he claims he won.

Tyson is being charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.

