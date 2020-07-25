Gators land top offensive lineman recruit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jake Slaughter has had a change of heart, announcing on social media that he’ll de-commit from Florida State. He will attend Florida instead as part of the class of 2021.

Slaughter, a 6-foot-5, 300 pounder, helped the Celtics punish opponents last fall with over 3,000 yards rushing as a team.

The Gators also picked up a commitment from Jonathan Rocco Underwood on Friday, who is considered to be the nation’s top-ranked long snapper in the 2021 class.

