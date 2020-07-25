Advertisement

Gators land top offensive lineman recruit

Ocala star flips from FSU to Florida
Lineman flips from FSU to Florida
Lineman flips from FSU to Florida(Jake Slaughter)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jake Slaughter has had a change of heart, announcing on social media that he’ll de-commit from Florida State. He will attend Florida instead as part of the class of 2021.

Slaughter, a 6-foot-5, 300 pounder, helped the Celtics punish opponents last fall with over 3,000 yards rushing as a team.

The Gators also picked up a commitment from Jonathan Rocco Underwood on Friday, who is considered to be the nation’s top-ranked long snapper in the 2021 class.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gainesville coaches react to season delay

Updated: 4 hours ago
P.K. Yonge head man cites societal failure for virus spread

Sports

Coaches react to FHSAA ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

FHSAA backtracks, August 24th new start date for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
Football and volleyball the concern of the Advisory Committee

Latest News

Sports

New start date for Florida high schools

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Tennis a family affair for Sheltons

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
Ben Shelton received a great tennis education from his dad, Bryan. That will continue in college.

Sports

Buchholz standout commits to Gators

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
Buchholz star completes course work, joins UF

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.