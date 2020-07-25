North-Central Florida couple said “I do” during COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A bride and groom turned their big day into an opportunity for more than 30 small businesses.

Stephanie Ortiz was laid off because of COVID-19, and the pandemic also forced the soon to be bride to change her wedding date multiple times. She finally was able to walk down the aisle to marry David.

" Love has no boundaries," said Ortiz.

She said these "stylized shoots" allow small businesses to connect and help each other.

"I started doing this because of COVID; we started making these things called styled shoots. Where they are basically local businesses can partner together for free and to help each other out so that we can all take pictures and network together. And to make beautiful and amazing art to inspire people," said Ortiz.

The bride said this was an opportunity to get creative with her big day and show her support for other local businesses. She said she found companies that have been struggling because of the pandemic all over.

One of the vendors said this opportunity came with the click of a mouse. He said before COVID-19 struck, he was just getting acquainted with the Gainesville music scene by playing music at nursing homes, and that changed with the pandemic.

"I found this by chance, this wedding gig here, this photoshoot, kind of by chance. Through a Craigslist Ad, they found me so, yeah, I feel pretty lucky to have this gig," said Thomas Ray.

He said this was an opportunity to get back out there and play music.

Ortiz said she was able to manage two accomplishments on her big day.

"This wedding was a way for me to celebrate my love and to help our community," said Ortiz.

She said she hopes her big day inspires other engaged couples looking to fulfill their dream of getting married.

"I wanted to inspire people. I wanted to give them hope. A lot of brides right now, they are very discouraged, and they're not sure what to do. It was so fun to talk to artists and be able to show them how creative and how unique you can do. Honestly, your boundaries are endless," said Ortiz.

She said she donated the money that she saved for the wedding to religious and community organizations.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.