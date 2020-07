OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Ocala resident has claimed a jackpot from the Florida Lottery.

65-year-old Rodger Laws won $425,000 on a jackpot triple play drawing.

Laws is taking home a lump-sum of nearly $380,000 dollars.

The Publix on southwest college road in Ocala will receive a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

