Reports: TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

Regis Philbin at the premiere of "Always At The Carlyle" in New York City on May 8, 2018.
Regis Philbin at the premiere of "Always At The Carlyle" in New York City on May 8, 2018.(Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx | Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Longtime television host Regis Philbin died Friday at the age of 88, People magazine reports, citing a statement from his family.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” read the statement.

Philbin was best known as host of programs such as “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” later with Kelly Ripa, and game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Philbin holds the Guinness World Record for having appeared in the most hours of television.

