UF hosts online COVID-19 survival guide for people of color

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Communities of color have a high risk of catching COVID-19. The University of Florida, is hoping to help those communities by hosting a two-day event offering people of color help during the pandemic.

On Friday, organizers had a wellness seminar where people could learn self-care tips, yoga, and song-writing.

Organizers say they hope the events will help communities of color get more accurate information and manage stress.

On Sunday they’re hosting an information workshop. All events are translated into Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.