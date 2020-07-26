Appleton Museum gives out hundreds of free art kits to Marion County Students

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’ll be a while before some people can stroll through an art gallery but that’s not stopping one Marion County museum from bringing art to its residents.

The Appleton Museum coordinators gave out more than 500 free art kits to Marion County Public school students. The museum closed its doors several months ago.

Art kits were handed out social distance style families drove up to the museum to get their assortment of watercolors, construction paper, and other crafts.

They hosted a pick up earlier on Saturday and have another one scheduled next weekend on August 1.

