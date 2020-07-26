Cross City students get new backpacks and supplies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All across the country including here in North Central Florida kids were able to get a free backpack with supplies at a cell phone retailer.

We'll show you what high schoolers in Cross City had to say about heading back to school.

TCC is an authorized retailer of Verizon and held giveaways in multiple locations like Chiefland, Starke, Alachua, and more.

Jaclyn white is a TCC employee who explained, " it's something to get them through the first month you know especially now everything has been a little rough and we figured we should give back to the community. I like doing it especially for this community because there's a lot of people who can't afford school supplies so it definitely helps parents a lot."

The students we spoke to agreed it was an odd ending to their previous school year and are excited to actually be back in class even if it will still be different.

Francis Colon is going into 10th grade and he said, "a lot of friends have to stay at home and they don't really come out until school times so that's when I get to see a lot of them and socialize. I get to do all the extra-curricular activities and classes that I love to do that just isn't the same to do online."

Shelton Lee Hamm is going into 11th grade and he added, “it is easier to learn in person because you get hands-on experience and you don’t have to be on the computer all day.”

Francis Colon says he's dealt with backpacks falling apart and having a new backpack which he hopes will last him the rest of his time in high school, is one less worry he needs to think about.

"It's very difficult especially zipper problems or when you have a hole you always have to worry about did I drop something or is that my book or is something falling out, do I need to zip up my backpack? So it makes things a lot easier and relieves all those worries."

Parents and students stayed in their cars and were shown a chart with the different styles and colors of backpacks which they got to choose from. Then TCC employees delivered the bags to each car so everyone could stay as socially distanced as possible. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.