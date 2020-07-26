Advertisement

Deputies: Loaded guns, pot found in Georgia mom’s diaper bag at Epcot

Photo: chensiyuan / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0
Photo: chensiyuan / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A Georgia woman visiting Disney’s Epcot with her children was caught with two guns and a small bag of marijuana in her child’s diaper bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

Yunique Smith, 27, faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

According to her arrest report, dated July 18, Epcot security found the guns as Smith, an adult male, and the two children attempted to enter at the park’s back entrance.

They were all escorted to a secure room where an Orange County deputy opened the bag and found the first handgun, “in plain view” as well as a plastic bag that contained what appeared to be marijuana, according to the report.

The report states Smith admitted right away that the gun and the “weed” in the diaper bag belonged to her.

When the adult male requested to change the infant’s diaper, deputies did another search of the bag and found the second handgun in the bottom of it.

Deputies say Smith admitted to owning that gun as well.

Neither Smith, nor the male had concealed firearms permits.

Both guns were loaded according to the arrest report.

Deputies say they weren’t registered to anyone and hadn’t been reported stolen.

