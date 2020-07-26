Advertisement

LevyCARES Business grant program starts Monday

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy Cares business grant program goes live starting on Monday at 8 a.m.

Those who apply can be eligible for nearly $3 million in CARES act money for small businesses.

County commissioners are encouraging people to apply online. Hard copies of the application will be available at library branches and the county commission office. Business owners can apply on www.LevyCARES.org

For more information, you can contact the Levy County BOCC office at 352-486-5218 or email cares@levycounty.org

