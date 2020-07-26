Advertisement

Local event provides resources for people of color during the pandemic

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  The COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color.

Throughout the weekend organizers hosted a two-day event offering resources and strategies for people of color during the pandemic.

Manoucheka Celeste, Associate Professor in the Center for Gender, Sexualities, and Women’s Studies Research, and the African American Studies Program, with Jeannette Mejia, PhD Student in Counseling Psychology at the University of Florida helped to host the event. Celeste is the main lead of the UF Mellon Intersections Group on Global Blackness and Latinx Identity.

UF Intersections is organized by the UF Center for the Humanities and the Public Sphere which is partnered with George A. Smathers Libraries with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

On Saturday, there was a wellness seminar which included self-care tips, yoga, and songwriting.

Organizers say they hope these events will help these communities to manage stress and obtain accurate information.

There will be an information workshop on Sunday. All events are translated into Spanish and Haitian Creole, you can find out more information here.

