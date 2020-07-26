Advertisement

Marion County candidates inform voters on different issues

Voting
Voting(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county is making sure voters are informed this upcoming election season. Residents got the chance to listen and learn about where candidates stand on different issues.

Several candidates talked about issues of public safety and local economics during the forum held at the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala. The event was free and masks were required.

Local

Local event provides resources for people of color during the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A seminar was held over the weekend to help provide resources to people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Local

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Gainesville partnered with multiple organizations to offer the community free COVID-19 testing Saturday morning. A Gainesville City Commissioner said this was an opportunity to help the community and make sure they are healthy.

News

Community members protest Ted Yoho’s recent actions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Progressive candidates and community leaders gathered on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street to protest a recent political spat.

Local

Bradford County “Back the Blue” rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
Residents and community leaders in Bradford county gathered on Saturday to show their support for the blue lives who serve the community. The organizer of the event said all of the proceeds that were raised at the event will benefit local law enforcement agencies.

Local

Gainesville man faces charges after swinging golf club at cashier

Updated: 5 hours ago
Norman Tyson attacked a store cashier with a golf club because he claims the clerk shortchanged him.

Local

Stop the Violence Back to School Rally held social distance style

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
3000 backpacks filled with school supplies and an attached message to parents and students to keep violence out of schools and off the streets were handed out in a drive-thru style event.

Local

Local

Local

Sinkhole opens up in Levy County, closes lane on State Road 24

Updated: 23 hours ago

Local

Alachua County Health Department forms COVID-19 guidance committee

Updated: 23 hours ago