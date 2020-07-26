Advertisement

Peacefield Animal Sanctuary Tour Provides Educational Experience

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers got the chance to get up close and personal with livestock today, while learning how to care for them.

The Peacefield Animal Sanctuary hosted a 90-minute tour for the public, which included observing the various chickens, cows, pigs, and sheep on the property.

The sanctuary provides a safe haven for these animals, who would otherwise be sold to market for slaughter.

The goal of the tour was to educate the public on how these animals are treated when they are being prepared for market and why they should, instead, be looked at and treated like a dog or cat.

Guests were able to get hands on and pet the different animals.

The experience is something animal lover Christine Doering savored.

“I love this. I’ve wanted to pet a pig. I used to have chickens and I do believe that they need a voice and deserve to be heard and to live just like us.”

The founder of Peacefield Animal Sanctuary, John Hoel, believes this was a valuable opportunity to teach people about caring for these animals and not just looking at them like they belong on a menu.

“Hopefully people will make that connection when they look into their eyes. Ok, somebody’s home just like our cats and dogs. These are individuals and they are worthy of living a happy, healthy life.”

Doering was pleased with the turnout and hopes he was able to provide guests with enough information for them to make informed decisions about these animals in the future.

