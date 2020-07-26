UF donor and alumnus Ben Hill Griffin III, dies

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WCJB) - Many across the state are mourning the loss of a leader in agri-business and contributor to higher education. Ben Hill Griffin III died on Saturday at his home in Frostproof, according to his family. He was 78-year-old.

His father, Ben Hill Griffin Jr., is the namesake of the Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on the University of Florida campus.

Griffin III attended UF and returned to his hometown of Frostproof to work at the family business, Ben Hill Griffin Inc.

Griffin III was very successful in his agricultural career. He was knowledgable in the areas of citrus, cattle, and fertilizer production. He was a chairman of the Florida Citrus Commission and was inducted into the Florida Agriculture and Florida Citrus Hall of Fames. He was also heavily involved in many of the state’s business associations like the Council of 100, Florida Tax Watch, Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Florida Land Council.

He was a philanthropist and contributed to higher education. He has donated millions of dollars to universities around the state including the University of Florida. He also donated 1,000 acres of land in Fort Myers, which then became Florida Gulf Coast University. FGCU says they will fly their flag at half-staff until Friday in his honor.

In Lee County, commissioners named a street, Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in his honor. The Griffin Hall at FGCU is also named after him.

