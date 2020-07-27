30K Americans volunteer for coronavirus vaccine trials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Phase three of a coronavirus vaccine trial in the U.S. started this week.

The first patient, a CBS news anchor in Savannah, Georgia, received the vaccine this Monday morning.

She’s one of 30,000 Americans expected to take part in the trial with the biotechnology company Moderna.

Volunteers will get a second injection after 28 days, there are currently 25 vaccine trials taking place worldwide.

During a roundtable discussion in Miami Vice President Mike Pence said anyone who wants to take part in a vaccine trial can register online to see if they are a good fit.

He said it’s one way for Americans to do their part in helping the virus. People who are interested can volunteer by visiting this website.

