COVID-19 surge cancels 2020 Suwannee River Jam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2020 Suwannee County River Jam was canceled after event organizers announced the decision Monday.

Event organizers made several attempts to salvage the festival, but they called it off as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

The music festival was scheduled to take placed on September 30 through October 3.

Suwannee County surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 after the Florida Department of Health reporting 45 new cases over the weekend.

Now organizers pushed back the dates for April 28 through May 1, 2021.

Last year, artists such as Chase Rice and Trace Adkins headlined the festival alongside local artists. The festival usually attracts thousands of people over the four-day concert and camping experience.

Tickets bought or campsite reservations made this year can roll over into next year’s event. Otherwise, attendees can receive a refund if they apply for one by September 1.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.