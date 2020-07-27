FDOT crews working to repair lanes on I-10 after semi-truck crash

(WCJB) - All Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed while crews work to repair the road from a crash Monday morning.

An 18-wheeler flipped over near the interchange of I-10 and U.S 301 near Baldwin. Crews removed the semi but are working on damage to I-10 that needs to be repaired before the lanes can be reopened.

Drivers headed that way are advised to use a different route as FDOT expects repairs to last into the evening.

