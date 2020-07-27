Advertisement

Five suspects break into Lake City home and attack victim inside

Lake City police officers responded to reports of a home invasion robbery on Northwest Long Street near Northwest Campbell Terrace Saturday evening.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City resident was severely injured after five men broke into the person’s home and attacked them over the weekend.

Lake City police officers responded to reports of a home invasion robbery on Northwest Long Street near Northwest Campbell Terrace Saturday evening.

A witness told police that five white male suspects left the area after attacking the victim, Lake City police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are now in stable condition.

Lake City police believe the victim was targeted, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community at this time.

The Lake City Police department does not have additional information or descriptions of the suspects available but have reached out to the community for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department.

