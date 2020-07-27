Advertisement

Former NFL player Clinton Portis racks up new charges for healthcare fraud case

The 38-year-old Gainesville native was accused of falsifying medical bills along with ten other former NFL players.
Clinton Portis, 38, along with five other former NFL players already faced charges for supposedly defrauding a healthcare account established for former players.
Clinton Portis, 38, along with five other former NFL players already faced charges for supposedly defrauding a healthcare account established for former players.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville native and former Washington Redskins player faces new charges in connection to an alleged health care fraud scam.

Clinton Portis, 38, along with five other former NFL players already faced charges for supposedly defrauding a healthcare account established for former players.

Last Friday, a new case filed in a Kentucky federal court superseded the previous one. In this new case, the judge filed additional charges for wire fraud.

Portis along with one other defendant, former Seminole Kick Return specialist Tamarick Vanover, were arraigned for the new and revised charges set for August 4.

According to court documents, the group of defendants defrauded the NFL’s player health Reimbursement account plan for nearly $4 million.

The charges are related to falsifying medical bills for unused or unnecessary medical procedures between 2017 and 2018.

