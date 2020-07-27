Levy County CARES program now available to small businesses

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly $3 million in Levy County’s CARES act money will be available for small businesses to apply for starting Monday at 8am.

This funding will help businesses cover the costs of things like rent, payroll, and utilities while trying to get back on their feet during pandemic.

You’ll need a handful of things to apply including a drivers license and a certificate of good standing from the Florida Division Corporations.

Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and amounts are determined by the number of employees on payroll.

County commissioners are encouraging people to apply online. Hard copies of the application will be available at library branches and the county commission office.

The Levy County staff will keep applicants notified of their application status and will request any additional information if needed.

The deadline to apply is august 28th at 4 pm. Business owners can apply on www.LevyCARES.org

For more information, you can contact the Levy County BOCC office at 352-486-5218 or email cares@levycounty.org

