Man threatens driver with a wrench and breaker bar in road rage incident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say Nicholas Bolton,20, got into a road rage incident with another driver.

They were driving on Southeast Hawthorne road when deputies say Bolton got angry

While he was driving, he punched the driver’s side-view mirror.

He continued to follow the victim to palm point park where Bolton got out of his car threatening the victim with a wrench and a breaker bar. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bolton is in the Alachua County jail on a 50,000 bond.

