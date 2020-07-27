Man threatens driver with a wrench and breaker bar in road rage incident
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say Nicholas Bolton,20, got into a road rage incident with another driver.
They were driving on Southeast Hawthorne road when deputies say Bolton got angry
While he was driving, he punched the driver’s side-view mirror.
He continued to follow the victim to palm point park where Bolton got out of his car threatening the victim with a wrench and a breaker bar. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bolton is in the Alachua County jail on a 50,000 bond.
