Advertisement

Marion County now has the largest number of cases in NCFL

According to the Florida Department of Health, Marion County now has 3,581 total cases and 50 deaths, meaning the county now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Marion County now has 3,581 total cases and 50 deaths, meaning the county now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Florida Department of Health, Marion County now has 3,581 total cases and 50 deaths, meaning the county now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.  

Marion County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant said, some of these recent numbers are from inmates from the correctional institute in the county.  

“Today our positive case count is 157, but when you delve into the a little bit you find out that 114 of those cases are at our correctional facility,” Bryant said.  

Same with Sunday’s numbers, Bryant added, there’s a significant amount of inmates who have contracted the virus.  

“There is a specific outbreak happening in our state correctional facility at this time,” Bryant added.  

The Marion County Commission has not mandated that residents and visitors wear masks while in public.   Chairman Bryant said she trusts that people will do the right thing and wear their masks.  

“I will tell you that I was out at a few places this weekend, of course I had to go to the grocery store, I believe I went to Target, I ran into Dillard’s and most of the places that I went into or I shouldn’t even say most off, all of the places that I went into most people are either wearing a face covering or a mask,” Bryant said.  

Bryant added, that all who live and visit marion county should follow CDC recommendations, not only for their own health but for the most vulnerable portions of the population.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you’re looking for a way to work on your core at home, a Bosu might just be the exercise tool for you.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Levy County CARES program now available to small businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Levy County CARES program, which aims to aid small businesses during the pandemic, will officially go live Monday.

News

The Week Ahead

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Peacefield Animal Sanctuary Tour Provides Educational Experience

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Peacefield Animal Sanctuary hosted a tour for the public to educate them about livestock animals.

News

Peacefield Animal Sanctuary Tour Provides educational experience

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Community members protest Ted Yoho’s recent actions

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Rogers
Progressive candidates and community leaders gathered on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street to protest a recent political spat.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Bar owners sue the state of Florida

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT

News

Here are the candidates running for Florida State House District 22 - clipped version

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT