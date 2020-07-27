Marion County now has the largest number of cases in NCFL

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Florida Department of Health, Marion County now has 3,581 total cases and 50 deaths, meaning the county now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.

Marion County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant said, some of these recent numbers are from inmates from the correctional institute in the county.

“Today our positive case count is 157, but when you delve into the a little bit you find out that 114 of those cases are at our correctional facility,” Bryant said.

Same with Sunday’s numbers, Bryant added, there’s a significant amount of inmates who have contracted the virus.

“There is a specific outbreak happening in our state correctional facility at this time,” Bryant added.

The Marion County Commission has not mandated that residents and visitors wear masks while in public. Chairman Bryant said she trusts that people will do the right thing and wear their masks.

“I will tell you that I was out at a few places this weekend, of course I had to go to the grocery store, I believe I went to Target, I ran into Dillard’s and most of the places that I went into or I shouldn’t even say most off, all of the places that I went into most people are either wearing a face covering or a mask,” Bryant said.

Bryant added, that all who live and visit marion county should follow CDC recommendations, not only for their own health but for the most vulnerable portions of the population.

