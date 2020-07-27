Advertisement

Metcalfe Elementary hosts food and produce giveaway

A food and produce giveaway attracted plenty of citizens Monday at Metcalfe Elementary School in Gainesville.
A food and produce giveaway attracted plenty of citizens Monday at Metcalfe Elementary School in Gainesville.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food and produce giveaway attracted plenty of citizens Monday at Metcalfe Elementary School in Gainesville.

Alachua County Food and Nutrition Services partnered with multiple organizations to give away a truckload of fruits and vegetables to the community. Volunteers loaded up cars with 10-pound boxes of produce at the school from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Each box had items like garden salad, carrots, apple slices and other seasonal fruits.

There will be an identical food giveaway on Tuesday at Irby Elementary in Alachua from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former NFL player Clinton Portis racks up new charges for healthcare fraud case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Gainesville native and former Washington Redskins player faces new charges in connection to an alleged health care fraud scam.

Local

Victim hospitalized after being injured in a home invasion

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Five suspects break into Lake City home and attack victim inside

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City police officers responded to reports of a home invasion robbery on Northwest Long Street near Northwest Campbell Terrace Saturday evening.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you’re looking for a way to work on your core at home, a Bosu might just be the exercise tool for you.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Levy County CARES program now available to small businesses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Levy County CARES program, which aims to aid small businesses during the pandemic, will officially go live Monday.

Local

Kimora Lynum, a loving young Florida girl dies after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The family of Kimora Lynum, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida, said the little girl was very loving and bubbly. Her mom said Kimora was her only child, and they were best friends.

News

The Week Ahead

Updated: 17 hours ago

Local

The family of the youngest person to die of COVID-19 remembers the 9-year-old girl

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The family of Kimora Lynum, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida, said the little girl was very loving and bubbly. Her mom said Kimora was her only child, and they were best friends.

Local

Your Week Ahead: July 27-31

Updated: 17 hours ago
A new park is making is debut in Alachua County and one high school is giving graduates a chance to walk across the stage, that and more is coming up in your week ahead.