Metcalfe Elementary hosts food and produce giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food and produce giveaway attracted plenty of citizens Monday at Metcalfe Elementary School in Gainesville.

Alachua County Food and Nutrition Services partnered with multiple organizations to give away a truckload of fruits and vegetables to the community. Volunteers loaded up cars with 10-pound boxes of produce at the school from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Each box had items like garden salad, carrots, apple slices and other seasonal fruits.

There will be an identical food giveaway on Tuesday at Irby Elementary in Alachua from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

