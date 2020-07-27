Local music venue owner says industry relies on possible $10 million grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When the pandemic began back in March, owners of independent music venues, like High Dive in downtown Gainesville, predicted 90% of them would have to close down permanently if the pandemic lasted longer than six months.

That is unless they received federal financial support, which is the goal of the bi-partisan bill, the Save Our Stages Act. If passed, it would give a 12-month $10 billion grant to independent live music venues across the country.

“It’s really a difference between surviving and not surviving,” owner of High Dive, Pat Lavery, said. “Right now we can’t pay rent, we can’t pay our utilities, we can’t really pay for anything because we have zero revenue and we’ve had zero revenue for four months. It would give us a lifeline so that we can survive until there’s a vaccine.”

As far as local support goes, companies like High Dive, who received a small business loan back in April, did not qualify to receive money from the Gainesville CARES Act. But in High Dive’s case, the loan barely covered one month of their costs.

Looking forward, Alachua County will be rolling out its own version of the CARES program. That money could possibly be distributed to venues like High Dive.

According to City Commissioner Raina Saco, the impact of this financial support could go beyond just the venues themselves.

“If you lose that anchor, that entertainment anchor, the local economy suffers completely from it,” Saco said. “I think, given it has been such a wonderful business to its neighbors and its community, any help that can be given, any voice that can speak up for programs like Save Our Stages is absolutely a must.”

The county will announce details on that CARES act, including which businesses can qualify, on August 3rd.

Time is running out for this bill to be passed, with Congress taking their August recess in just under a week.

