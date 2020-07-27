Advertisement

Shootings in Gainesville on alarming rise in 2020

There have been more than double the shootings in 2020 compared to 2019.
By AJ Willy
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -So far in 2020, Gainesville police has investigated more shootings than all of 2019. They have had 86 incidents verified as firearm related shooting incidents. Around 40 percent of those have been solved.

The majority of the shootings have occurred on the east side of Gainesville, an area some residents feels is ignored.

Julius Long, a leader in the African American Community, says “We have talked as a community and as a city, but have not put together a comprehensive plan of execution to grow out east Gainesville. And if out east would look like out west and shootings were still occurring and happening, then we could have a real conversation about increase in violence and increase in shootings on east side of Gainesville.”

Long also says the pandemic has most likely played a very big role since kids are not in school, and many parents have lost their jobs.

He says, “if kids have no resources, no funding, no opportunities and they are hungry and also have a lot of time on their hands, we’re gonna always see violence increase because we don’t have any programs for these kids to go to. What are they going to do? There aren’t any educational programs, any summer programs that we can send these kids to.”

GPD says it is going to take effort from the entire community to help reduce the violence in Gainesville.

Assistant Police Chief Lonnie Scott says, “This is an issue that law enforcement alone can’t solve. It’s going to take the involvement from the community. It’s going to take the involvement of other entities, community builders. And we have to work as a unit to address these problems. Arrests don’t solve the problems.”

In addition to the 86 shooting investigations, GPD has also received over 300 “shots fired” calls, which includes unconfirmed or suspected shootings.

