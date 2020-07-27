Advertisement

UF leaders remember Ben Hill Griffin III’s impact on the university

Griffin III passed away peacefully in his sleep in his hometown of Frostproof, Florida on Saturday.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida leaders are remembering the impact Ben Hill Griffin III had on the agriculture industry and on the university.

He was also an alumnus and a benefactor of UF.

“The scholarships he provided definitely helped students’ lives and they’ve gone out and made impacts around the entire state. So what he’s done has had a tremendous impact for us,” UF IFAS Dean for Research Robert Gilbert said.

The stadium is named after Griffin III’s father, Ben Hill Griffin Jr.

The University Athletic Association has released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Ben Hill Griffin III. His commitment to education and Gator athletics spans generations and will long be remembered. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and they remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Griffin III was also a member of the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame.

“His real initiative to help the entire citrus industry not just his own business and the citrus industry has benefited greatly from his leadership. He’s a great leader and a great person,” Gilbert said.

Ben Hill Griffin III was also a major supporter of Florida Gulf Coast University.

He was 78 years old.

