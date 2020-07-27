Advertisement

United Faculty of Florida calls for colleges, universities to move to remote learning

UFF and the Vice President of the Florida Education Association announced the call during a Zoom press conference Monday.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida is pushing for all colleges and universities in the state to transition to remote learning.

UFF Vice President Jaafar Ali Hameed says opening higher education schools for in-person classes will make the rise of COVID-19 cases worse.

“And we are already getting emails from scared students. Universities and colleges have wonderful plans but those are inadequate and this is not the time to experiment. We need to learn lessons from other countries who opened early and are dealing with consequences. These kids are our future.”

UFF also sent a letter off to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urging him to transition all Higher Education schools to remote learning.

The University of Florida’s fall semester begins on August 31st. Santa Fe College plans on opening August 24th. Both schools will be offering students a combination of in-person and online classes.

