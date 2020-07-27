Your Week Ahead: July 27-31

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jervey Gantt aquatic fun center in Ocala will be closed starting tomorrow.

According to the city recreation and parks department, there will be scheduled maintenance on the water slide.

Maintenance will happen on the scheduled days but maintenance could be delayed depending on the weather.

On Tuesday the City of Alachua is unveiling the San Felasco Parkway. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be on progress road boulevard starting at 11 a.m. The state granted the city money to build the road in 2018 and CHW was hired to design it.

The parkway will run between County Road 241 east to Progress Park.

On Wednesday. The conversation about Alachua County’s response to the pandemic continues.

Families of students can listen to a panel of experts along with the school district’s superintendent at Alachua County’s second town hall meeting.

An infectious disease expert and a pediatric doctor will answer questions about schools reopening.

You must RSVP for the zoom meeting starting at 5 p.m.

On Friday Fort White High School and Columbia High School are holding in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors.

Fort White’s ceremony is July 31 and Columbia’s on August 1. Masks are required and there will be no handshakes or hugs, but graduates will get their diplomas and medallions.

For those who cannot attend, a live stream of the ceremony will be available on the county website.

