Advertisement

Archer Elementary teacher arrested for child pornography

The fifth grade teacher was accused of sharing sexually explicit material with a former student
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.(WCJB Staff)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.

Eugene Shintock, 34, of Alachua County was accused of owning, controlling and viewing child pornography, deputies said.

Alachua County deputies responded to a cyber-tip submitted to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Shintock who is a fifth grade teacher at Archer Elementary was accused of sharing sexually explicit material with a former student.

He is in the Alachua County Jail where he is being charged with possession and controlling the depiction of sex conduct. A bond has not yet been set for Shintock.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

SUV strikes Marion County ambulance en route to local hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Fire Rescue crews urge drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after an SUV collided with an ambulance.

Local

Lake City police officer shot while investigating early morning shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officer Remington "Cody" Chauncey is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, the department said.

News

Food distributions in Alachua County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Lubavitch-Chabad Center and Alachua County School Board’s Food and Nutrition Services have partnered with multiple organizations to giveaway fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this week.

Local

UF researcher awarded for study of Alzheimer’s

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A University of Florida researcher is being honored for his work studying Alzheimer's and dementia.

Latest News

News

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Updated: 15 hours ago
An inmate at the Bradford County Jail died after swallowing meth.

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Ocala Police arrested a man who pointed a gun at officers.

News

OPD arrest wanted felon

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households

Local

Local music venue owner says industry relies on possible $10 billion grant

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
Music venue owners say their industry may not survive without the grant, which Congress has only a few days left to approve.