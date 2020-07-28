Archer Elementary teacher arrested for child pornography

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.

Eugene Shintock, 34, of Alachua County was accused of owning, controlling and viewing child pornography, deputies said.

Alachua County deputies responded to a cyber-tip submitted to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Shintock who is a fifth grade teacher at Archer Elementary was accused of sharing sexually explicit material with a former student.

He is in the Alachua County Jail where he is being charged with possession and controlling the depiction of sex conduct. A bond has not yet been set for Shintock.

