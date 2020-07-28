Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in custody at the Bradford County Jail died, after deputies say he overdosed on narcotics.

James Duncan was arrested last Wednesday and suffered a cut on his leg while being brought into

custody by Starke Police Officers.

He was treated and then taken to jail.

Deputies say Thursday afternoon he started to feel sick and told them he swallowed some meth.

He was taken UF Health Shands where he stayed until he died.

The FDLE is investigating the death.

