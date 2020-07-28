Advertisement

Bradford County Jail Inmate Dies after Swallowing Meth

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in custody at the Bradford County Jail died, after deputies say he overdosed on narcotics.

James Duncan was arrested last Wednesday and suffered a cut on his leg while being brought into

custody by Starke Police Officers.

He was treated and then taken to jail.

Deputies say Thursday afternoon he started to feel sick and told them he swallowed some meth.

He was taken UF Health Shands where he stayed until he died.

The FDLE is investigating the death.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bradford County inmate dies after swallowing meth

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

OPD Arrest Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Ocala Police arrested a man who pointed a gun at officers.

News

OPD arrest wanted felon

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Cares Act applications across North Central Florida

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Levy County, the grant is for small businesses and in Columbia County, for households

Latest News

News

United Faculty of Florida calls for colleges, universities to move to remote learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
UFF and the Vice President of the Florida Education Association announced the call during a Zoom press conference Monday.

News

UF leaders remember Ben Hill Griffin III’s impact on the university

Updated: 6 hours ago
Griffin III passed away peacefully in his sleep in his hometown of Frostproof, Florida on Saturday.

News

Marion County now has the largest number of cases in NCFL

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
According to the Florida Department of Health, Marion County now has 3,581 total cases and 50 deaths, meaning the county now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you’re looking for a way to work on your core at home, a Bosu might just be the exercise tool for you.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: More Bosu Workouts

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Levy County CARES program now available to small businesses

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Levy County CARES program, which aims to aid small businesses during the pandemic, will officially go live Monday.